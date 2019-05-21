Packers QB, Actor Aaron Rodgers Eviscerates Game of Thrones Ending

Rodgers made a cameo appearance in the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones on May 12. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 21, 2019

Aaron Rodgers made a cameo appearance in the final season of Game of Thrones on May 12, but the Packers QB still didn't hold back with his criticism of the show's last episode on Sunday night. 

"I love the show and it was a great ten years, but I don't know. You come down to the end and Tyrion [Lannister] says the person with the best story is Bran?" Rodgers told the media during Green Bay's OTA program on Tuesday. "Jon [Snow] had a better story, Danny [Targaryen] had a better story, Arya [Stark] had a better story, Sansa [Stark] had a better story."

Rodgers was asked for a follow up after his rant against Bran, forced to pick who he would choose to land on the Iron Throne. 

"I think Danny should have been on the throne," Rodgers said. "I love the show, but the writers are also doing Star Wars, so I think they might have been a little busy this last season."

Rodgers isn't the first notable figure to make a cameo appearance on thrones. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa made his acting debut in early May and singer Ed Sheeran was on the show in Season 7. 

It's been a trying five months for Rodgers. First, the Packers missed the playoffs for the second-straight season and now his beloved show is off the air with an unsatisfying finale. At least Rodgers still has $134 million reasons to be happy. 

