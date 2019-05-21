Adam Gase denied he had a role in the firing of former general manager Mike Maccagnan last week, the New York Jets coach told reporters on Monday.

Speaking for the first time since Maccagnan was dismissed, Gase said he took issue with the idea that he undermined Maccagnan and won a power struggle that orchestrated his firing.

"I disagree with that, as far as a power struggle," Gase said, according to NFL.com. "Because whoever is getting hired [as the new GM] is going to have the same role—control of the roster. I will coach the football team. That's what I'm going to do. Nothing is changing in that structure."

Gase added hat he was "surprised" when Jets CEO Christopher Johnson called to tell him of Maccagnan's exit.

"[Johnson] told me. That's what it was," Gase said. "He's the owner. In this business, s--- like that happens all the time. It happened to me last year [in Miami]. That's what it is. I work for him. We're aligned, as the head coach and the GM both report to the owner. That's the way it is."

Maccagnan was hired by the Jets in 2015, coming to New York after serving as the Texans' director of scouting. During his four seasons with the team, the Jets went 24–40, failing to get more than five wins after his first season at the helm when the squad went 10–6 and just missed the playoffs.

This offseason, the Jets made a splash by signing running back Le'Veon Bell to bolster the offense and add some needed security for second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, who the team drafted with the No. 3 pick in 2018. Multiple reporters have cited disagreements between Maccagnan and Gase over personnel decisions ahead of the draft. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Gase did not want to sign Bell, specifically for four years and $52.5 million.

The Jets named Gase the interim GM and are beginning the search for a permanent replacement for Maccagnan.