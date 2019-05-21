Report: Bills, DE Jerry Hughes Agree To Contract Extension

The Bills reportedly sign leading sacker Jerry Hughes to a two-year contract extension.

By Scooby Axson
May 21, 2019

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes will sign a two-year extension that could be worth up to $23 million, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

The deal will include $19.5 million in guarantees.

Hughes was entering the final year of a five-year, $45 million deal that he signed in 2015, with a base salary of $6.35 million.

The 30-year-old Hughes led Buffalo in sacks (seven) and tackles for loss (16.5) and also had three forced fumbles last season while playing in all 16 games.

Hughes' signing keeps him off of the free-agent market for now and will pair him with first-round pick Ed Oliver in hopes of resurrecting an anemic pass rush that finished 27th in sacks in 2018.

