Report: 49ers First-Round Pick Nick Bosa Injures Hamstring, Leaves Practice

Bosa was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL draft. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 21, 2019

49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa exited San Francisco's practice on Tuesday with an injured hamstring, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

Bosa was reportedly "clutching his right hamstring" following a pass rush drill, per Barrows. He did not leave the field as San Francisco finished practice.

Bosa was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft. The Ohio State product tallied 17.5 sacks in 29 career games with the Buckeyes, adding 16 tackles for loss in 2017. Bosa is the brother of Chargers defensive end Nick Bosa, who was selected by the Chargers with the No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft.

The 49ers has not reached the postseason since 2013. They finished third in the NFC West last season at 4–12.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message