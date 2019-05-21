49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa exited San Francisco's practice on Tuesday with an injured hamstring, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

Bosa was reportedly "clutching his right hamstring" following a pass rush drill, per Barrows. He did not leave the field as San Francisco finished practice.

Nick Bosa was clutching his right hamstring following a pass rush drill. He appears to be done for the rest of practice. We’ll have updates on who practiced, who didn’t later this afternoon. #49ers — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) May 21, 2019

Shanahan said Nick Bosa pulled his hamstring during 1-1 drills. He had been working with the second-team defense before he got hurt. Bosa never left the field, was walking with a slight limp. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) May 21, 2019

Bosa was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft. The Ohio State product tallied 17.5 sacks in 29 career games with the Buckeyes, adding 16 tackles for loss in 2017. Bosa is the brother of Chargers defensive end Nick Bosa, who was selected by the Chargers with the No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft.

The 49ers has not reached the postseason since 2013. They finished third in the NFC West last season at 4–12.