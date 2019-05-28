Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr is among the most celebrated quarterbacks in NFL history. He won Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II in his 16-year career under center in Green Bay. However, Starr's tenure as the Packers' head coach was less celebrated with a 52–76–3 record over nine seasons.

Starr took the criticism of his coaching in stride, according to a letter obtained by The MMQB's Andrew Brandt on Tuesday following Starr's death at the age of 85. The Green Bay legend penned a response to Dan Clumper of Eau Claire, Wisc. in 1976 and even thanked Clumper for his notes on the state of the franchise.

"We are sorry to lose you as a fan of course, but what is sadder is the example you are setting for your own sons," Starr wrote. "I hope, while you are re-directing their young minds in the future, you will include tolerance so that when you occasionally err or unintentionally disappoint them, they will not lose their faith in you. May your sons always excel and enjoy the numerous rewards of athletic competition."

Friend sent me this to share. Fan sent letter disgusted with Bart Starr’s coaching, was completely disarmed and re-engaged by Starr’s personal response. pic.twitter.com/exBtHK64U9 — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) May 28, 2019

Starr's coaching career ended in 1983 following an 8–8 campaign. He reached the playoffs just once as a coach, leading Green Bay to the NFC divisional round in 1982.

Starr is the only quarterback in Packers history with multiple Super Bowl victories. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.