Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster had successful knee surgery on Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

According to Rapoport, Foster suffered an LCL injury along with the ACL tear in his left knee. Foster suffered the knee injury during the Redskins' first OTA practice on May 20, going to the ground and writhing in pain after tearing both ligaments.

Foster is expected to return to the team facility “within a few weeks” to begin his rehab.

Foster was drafted No. 31 overall by the 49ers in the 2017 NFL draft. In July 2018, Foster was suspended two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, which stemmed from a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense. Foster was also charged with domestic violence after an altercation he had with his former girlfriend in November.

The NFL opted to fine Foster two game checks but did not suspend him after the arrest. The charge was later dropped and the 49ers released Foster shortly afterward. Foster was also arrested on charges related to domestic violence in February of 2018.

After he was released by the 49ers, Foster was claimed by the Redskins and placed on the Commissioner Exempt List. He was later reinstated by the league and was expected to play a role for the Redskins at linebacker this season.

Foster will miss the 2019 season but should be ready to play in 2020.