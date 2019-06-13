Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the early favorite to win the 2019 NFL MVP award, according to the odds at Caesars Palace. Mahomes odds of winning as of Thursday sit at 7/2 while Tom Brady, Carson Wentz and Philip Rivers are all near the top of the leaderboard at 7/1.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck sits at 6/1 odds of taking home the league's top honor, while Aaron Rodgers comes in at 8/1. Browns second-year signal-caller Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson both enter at 9/1.

Mahomes—this year's favorite—beat out Saints QB Drew Brees for the 2018 NFL MVP in his first season as a starter after sitting behind Alex Smith during his rookie season.

Mahomes became just the second player in NFL history to throw for 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns when he won the honor last season, joining Peyton Manning.