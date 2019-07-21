Texans safety Justin Reid announced Sunday he was OK after a car accident involving a drunk driver Saturday night.

The 22-year old Reid wrote in a tweet, "As some of you know, I was involved in an accident last night from being hit from behind by a drunk driver. Thankfully aside from a few bruises, nobody involved was seriously injured."

He added the incident made him think of the Cam Newton car accident in 2014 that left the Panther quarterback injured.

Makes me think about the Cam Newton crash from a couple of years ago. Scary stuff. Make good decisions out there on the rod! — Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) July 21, 2019

I feel better than I do sometimes after football games lol — Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) July 21, 2019

Reid will be entering his second season in the league after he was picked by the Texans out of Stanford in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. In his rookie season, he recorded 70 solo tackles, one forced fumble, three interceptions and 10 pass deflections.