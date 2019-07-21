Texans' Justin Reid Not Hurt After Car Accident Involving Drunk Driver

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Texans safety Justin Reid announced Sunday he was OK after a car accident involving a drunk driver Saturday night.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 21, 2019

Texans safety Justin Reid announced Sunday he was OK after a car accident involving a drunk driver Saturday night.

The 22-year old Reid wrote in a tweet, "As some of you know, I was involved in an accident last night from being hit from behind by a drunk driver. Thankfully aside from a few bruises, nobody involved was seriously injured." 

He added the incident made him think of the Cam Newton car accident in 2014 that left the Panther quarterback injured. 

Reid will be entering his second season in the league after he was picked by the Texans out of Stanford in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. In his rookie season, he recorded 70 solo tackles, one forced fumble, three interceptions and 10 pass deflections. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message