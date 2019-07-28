JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Good on Ticket Promise for Tattooed Steelers Fan

JuJu Smith-Schuster made good on a promise to give tickets to a fan who tattooed the Steelers wide receiver's signature on his head. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 28, 2019

Smith-Schuster tweeted the news, writing, "Yup, I got him, he’s got season tickets now. Respect!!"

In a clip with reporters, Smith-Schuster said he was approached by a fan for an autograph and he said, "He had the Steelers logo tattooed in his head. So he had a mohawk, and he was like, 'Can you sign my helmet?' I was like, 'What helmet?' I signed his head." The wide receiver followed that by saying, "If he gets that tattoo on his head, I’ll give him any tickets to any game."

According to WPXI 11, the fan's name is Joel Schock and he posted the photo to his Facebook page. And now Shock looks to have scored season tickets because a deal's a deal after all.

