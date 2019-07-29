Cowboys Bringing Back Alfred Morris With Ezekiel Elliott Holding Out

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back running back Alfred Morris with two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott holding out of training camp while seeking a new contract.

By Associated Press
July 29, 2019

OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back running back Alfred Morris with two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott holding out of training camp while seeking a new contract.

Agent Michael Katz says Morris agreed to terms Monday, the third day of practices without Elliott. Morris was the replacement back for the Cowboys when Elliott was suspended for six games over domestic violence allegations two years ago.

The 30-year-old Morris spent two seasons with the Cowboys, signing in 2016 before Dallas made Elliott the fourth overall pick in that year's draft. Morris was Elliott's backup both years.

In six games as Elliott's replacement in 2017, Morris ran for 430 yards and a touchdown. He made the Pro Bowl each of his first two seasons with Washington, rushing for a career-high 1,613 yards as a rookie in 2012. Morris spent last season as a backup in San Francisco.

Morris, a sixth-round pick by the Redskins, has 5,931 yards and 34 touchdowns.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message