NFL training camp is underway and there is still no sign of Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas' running back is holding out of the Cowboys' camp in Oxnard, Calif., and the two-time rushing champion is reportedly in Cabo San Lucas as he waits for a new deal. There is no timetable for Elliott's appearance in camp.

Cowboys' drama isn't the only headline to arise out of the first week of training camp. Ryan Fitzpatrick seized a lead over Josh Rosen for the Dolphins starting QB role, and A.J. Green's ankle injury is likely to keep him out for multiple regular-season games. The preseason is fast approaching, and the rumor mill remains hot in the final day of July.

Here's the latest news from across the league as training camp begins:

• Ezekiel Elliott is continuing his holdout in Cabo as the Cowboys negotiate a new contract. (Jon Machota, The Athletic)

• Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Falcons first-round pick Kaleb McGary will undergo surgery for a cardiac ablation procedure. (Atlanta Falcons)

• Ravens rookie WR Marquise Brown passed his physical and returned to practice on Tuesday after a foot injury. (Baltimore Ravens)

• Seahawks rookie LJ Collier sprained his ankle during practice on Tuesday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)