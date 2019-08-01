Ed Reed's Shirt Honoring Slain Black Victims Is Highlight of Hall of Fame Game

Ed Reed was in attendance to see the Ravens and Broncos play before his Hall of Fame induction and his shirt became the talk of the town.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 01, 2019

Football returned Thursday when the Ravens and Broncos squared off in the Hall of Fame Game.

While the game did feature the first-ever challenge on a pass interference call, the main talk from the contest was about Baltimore legend Ed Reed and his T-shirt choice.

Reed, who is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend, recognized multiple Black people who were killed in racist incidents across the United States. The shirt featured nine faces including Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Mike Brown and Trayvon Martin.

Randy Moss similarly wore a tie at last year's Hall of Fame ceremony that featured the names of 12 slain Black people written in gold lettering.

Some people watching when Reed was interviewed during the game noticed how the camera was zoomed in at one point, making it harder to see Reed's shirt.

Although the shirt was likely Reed's biggest statement of the night, he also had a mic drop moment during the interview with NBC regarding how people evaluated him when he was coming into the NFL.

Reed spent all but one year of his Hall of Fame career with the Ravens and helped the team capture Super Bowl XLVII in his final season in Baltimore, and he also was named the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2004.

