Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will miss the next three practices leading up to the team's preseason opener on Thursday, coach Frank Reich confirmed on Saturday.

"I feel good about where we're at," Reich told reporters. "Just ramping it up from last week. That was so productive last week that we feel we're on the right track."

Reich said Luck will miss Sunday through Tuesday's practices before being re-evaluated.

Luck injured his left calf in April and missed the Colts' OTAs and minicamp. After being a limited participant in two of the Colts' first three practices, the team decided to keep him off the field as he continued to feel pain in his calf. Luck has participated in the team's walkthroughs and take most snaps to keep up with the offense. He's also working with throwing coach Tom House.

Reich said that the focus for now isn't to rehab the injury but to get Luck's calf back to full strength.

"It's one thing to kind of be recovered from the injury, it's another thing to be back to full strength," Reich said. "And I think our goal is to kind of get him back to full strength."

The Colts open the preseason on Thursday against the Bills in Buffalo, and Luck will not play in the game. The team would like Luck to play in a preseason contest before the first regular season game against the Chargers on Sept. 7, which Luck said he "absolutely" expects to play in.

Luck threw for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns last year, leading the Colts to a 10–6 record and a playoff berth despite starting the season 1–5.