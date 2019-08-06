Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to undergo surgery after fracturing his left hand in Tuesday's practice, according to the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Quinn will return to Dallas for his surgery and will miss the rest of training camp, per Watkins. Jones said he estimates Quinn will return for the team's Week 1 game against the Giants.

"The relief is he's going to be back," Jones said. "He's going to be fine and he'll be able to get his work in and do what he needs to play the Giants. I don't think we're looking at him missing any time here."

Quinn's injury comes as a blow to the Cowboys, who are already dealing with pass-rusher Randy Gregory's indefinite suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Dallas traded for Quinn in a deal with the Dolphins in March. He's predicted to be the team's starting right defensive end with DeMarcus Lawrence on the left.

Last year, Quinn tallied 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 16 starts with Miami. The two-time Pro Bowler spent seven seasons with the Rams, who selected him in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, before playing one season with the Dolphins. His best season came in 2013 with the Rams, when he recorded career highs in tackles (57), tackles for loss (23), sacks (19) and quarterback hits (34).