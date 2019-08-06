Cowboys DE Robert Quinn Expected to Undergo Surgery After Fracturing Hand

Quinn fractured his left hand during the Cowboys' practice on Tuesday.

By Jenna West
August 06, 2019

Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to undergo surgery after fracturing his left hand in Tuesday's practice, according to the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Quinn will return to Dallas for his surgery and will miss the rest of training camp, per Watkins. Jones said he estimates Quinn will return for the team's Week 1 game against the Giants.

"The relief is he's going to be back," Jones said. "He's going to be fine and he'll be able to get his work in and do what he needs to play the Giants. I don't think we're looking at him missing any time here."

Quinn's injury comes as a blow to the Cowboys, who are already dealing with pass-rusher Randy Gregory's indefinite suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Dallas traded for Quinn in a deal with the Dolphins in March. He's predicted to be the team's starting right defensive end with DeMarcus Lawrence on the left.

Last year, Quinn tallied 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 16 starts with Miami. The two-time Pro Bowler spent seven seasons with the Rams, who selected him in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, before playing one season with the Dolphins. His best season came in 2013 with the Rams, when he recorded career highs in tackles (57), tackles for loss (23), sacks (19) and quarterback hits (34).

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message