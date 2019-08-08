Ex-Rugby Player Christian Wade Scores on First-Ever NFL Carry for Bills

Screenshot from @NFL via Twitter

Christian Wade used to be a rugby star, but it seems like he adopted to American football pretty easily.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 08, 2019

Christian Wade just might be a natural.

Or, his rugby skills just really translate well to the NFL.

The 28-year-old who formerly played rugby over in England was on the field Thursday for the Bills, and on his first carry in his first-ever NFL game he found himself sprinting past every defender and into the end zone.

Looks like he made the right call switching sports. But then again, it is just preseason.

