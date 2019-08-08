Christian Wade used to be a rugby star, but it seems like he adopted to American football pretty easily.
Christian Wade just might be a natural.
Or, his rugby skills just really translate well to the NFL.
The 28-year-old who formerly played rugby over in England was on the field Thursday for the Bills, and on his first carry in his first-ever NFL game he found himself sprinting past every defender and into the end zone.
In his first football game ever. On his first NFL touch.— NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2019
Former England rugby superstar Christian Wade just scored a 65-yard TD!!!@ChristianWade3 #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/4You01TFXz
Looks like he made the right call switching sports. But then again, it is just preseason.