Christian Wade just might be a natural.

Or, his rugby skills just really translate well to the NFL.

The 28-year-old who formerly played rugby over in England was on the field Thursday for the Bills, and on his first carry in his first-ever NFL game he found himself sprinting past every defender and into the end zone.

In his first football game ever. On his first NFL touch.



Former England rugby superstar Christian Wade just scored a 65-yard TD!!!@ChristianWade3 #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/4You01TFXz — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2019

Looks like he made the right call switching sports. But then again, it is just preseason.