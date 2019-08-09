Vikings vs. Saints Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch NFL Preseason

How to watch the Vikings face the Saints in a preseason matchup on Friday, August 9.

By Michael Shapiro
August 07, 2019

The Saints will host the Vikings in Week 1 of the preseason on Friday. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is slated for 8 p.m. ET. 

New Orleans fell one game short of the Super Bowl in 2018, losing to the Rams in the NFC Championship. Quarterback Drew Brees shredded defenses in the regular season, throwing for 3,992 yards and 32 touchdowns en route to a second-place finish in the MVP voting.

The Vikings will look to return to the postseason in 2019 after finishing second in the NFC North in 2018 at 8–7–1. Minnesota won its division in 2017 and 2015 since Mike Zimmer was named head coach before the 2014 season.

Here's how to watch Friday's game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: None (excluding local markets)

Live Stream: You can stream the game via fuboTV.

