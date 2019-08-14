Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing a lawsuit over an unpaid chef bill of nearly $40,000, reports ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

According to ESPN, Stefano Tedeschi, who goes by "The Sports Chef," filed a suit on July 30, claiming Brown's balance of $38,521.20 from the time of the 2018 Pro Bowl remains unpaid. Tedeschi prepared food for multiple days among other services for Brown and guests after the wide receiver rented a mansion in Orlando for the event, the chef told ESPN.

Tedeschi told ESPN the agreement was wrongfully terminated, and he wasn't allowed to get his equipment, while he was also never given an official reason for not getting paid. An associate of Brown also told the chef not to make eye contact with Brown on the way out, the chef told ESPN.

Brown's attorney responded to ESPN, saying, "We expect to be filing a motion to dismiss the complaint and will let the filing speak for itself."

Brown faced two lawsuits after allegedly throwing items from a 14th-floor condo balcony in Florida and nearly hit a toddler in 2018. Brown was also allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in January but was not arrested.

Brown has had a rough preseason, leaving camp on July 30 after experiencing "extreme frostbite" on the bottom of his feet caused by a cryotherapy machine. While Brown was away from camp, he also filed a helmet grievance with the NFL, which he lost. On Tuesday, Brown returned to camp after missing nearly two weeks.