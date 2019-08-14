Report: Ex-NFL WR Roscoe Parrish Arrested, Charged With Written Threats to Kill

Former NFL wide receiver Roscoe Parrish was reportedly arrested Monday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on charges of aggravated stalking and written threats to kill.

August 14, 2019

Former NFL wide receiver Roscoe Parrish was arrested Monday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on charges of aggravated stalking and written threats to kill, police confirmed to the Miami Herald.

According to the Herald, Parrish was wanted on a warrant that detailed threats he made to his ex-girlfriend. Parrish began harassing his ex-girlfriend and her daughter after their 11-year relationship ended in July 2018. While she blocked Parrish through all forms of communications, she began to receive hand-written notes from him at her apartment this July. 

On July 28 after a few previous notes, the warrant says Parrish left his last note that reportedly said, "Ima kill your stupid ass daughter."

Parrish was a second-round pick of the Bills in the 2005 NFL draft out of Miami. He spent seven seasons in Buffalo and one with the Buccaneers, recording 134 catches for 1,502 yards and seven touchdowns in 90 games.

