Colts' Super Bowl Odds Drop Drastically After Andrew Luck Retires

The Colts had Super Bowl odds of 12/1 before Andrew Luck announced his retirement on Saturday night. What are they now?

By Jenna West
August 24, 2019

The Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl this season plummeted at sportsbooks after quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement on Saturday night.

PointsBet moved Indianapolis's Super Bowl odds from 12/1 to 50/1, while the Colts' win total shifted from 10 to six. Additionally, PointsBet moved the Colts from favorites to win the AFC South to the worst odds to finish first in the division. The Colts' +600 division odds are behind the Texans at +140, Jaguars at +225 and Titans at +325.

Luck announced his retirement in a press conference following the Colts' 27–17 preseason loss to the Bears. He told reporters that it was not an easy decision but his injuries have "taken the joy of this game away."

The 29-year-old signal-caller has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and is currently battling a high left ankle injury that is a result of a calf strain. Luck missed the entire 2017 season while dealing with a shoulder injury. He rebounded with a fourth Pro Bowl year in 2018, throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Colts back to the playoffs. Indianapolis's closest shot at winning a Super Bowl with Luck came in 2014, when the team reached the AFC Championship Game but lost to the Patriots.

Without Luck, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is next in line to start for the Colts in the regular-season opener against the Chargers on Sept. 8.

