Carli Lloyd Could Pursue NFL Kicking Opportunity in 2020

Don't be surprised to see Carli Lloyd in an NFL training camp next year competing for a kicking job.

By Scooby Axson
August 28, 2019

USWNT star Carli Lloyd is serious about trying her hand at kicking in the NFL, but will wait until next year.

Lloyd showed up at a joint practice between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens last week and drilled a 55-yard field goal try prompting many to wonder if she can legitimately make an NFL roster as a placekicker.

"If she’s going to do this, she’ll do it — she’ll train in the offseason, she’ll get herself ready so that she just doesn’t do it for the sake of doing it,” Lloyd’s coach James Galanis said to ESPN.com. “If she’s going to do it, she’s going to do it so that she can be a success.”

The 37-year-old Lloyd, who is a two-time World Cup champion and two-time FIFA women’s player of the year, had generated interest from

Galanis said that when he meets with Lloyd again, they will tweak her kicking. Lloyd took five steps before her field goal attempt, most NFL kicker take two.

"Once we knock that over, we'll contact one of the NFL teams and tell them that we're interested and we'd like to come down and spend some time with their field goal-kicking coaches and let them make some tweaks and fix her technique or adjust her technique," Galanis said. "From there, bring in the team, and she can do it live at training in kind of like a realistic situation."

