Following the Dolphins' 16-13 win over the Saints to close out the preseason, coach Brian Flores announced Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the starting quarterback for Miami's Week 1 contest against the Ravens.

Fitzpatrick signed with the Dolphins this offseason after spending the last two seasons with the Buccaneers, where he started 10 games over the two seasons.

Fitzpatrick, who is entering his 15th NFL season, was competing against second-year signal-caller Josh Rosen for the starting job. The Dolphins acquired Rosen, a first-round pick in 2018, in a trade with the Cardinals during the 2019 Draft.

Last season, Fitzpatrick started seven games and Tampa Bay went 2-5 in those contests. The Harvard product completed 66.7% of his throws for 2,366 yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.