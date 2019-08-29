Dolphins Name Ryan Fitzpatrick Starting Quarterback for Week 1 vs. Ravens

Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the team's starting quarterback following Thursday's preseason game.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 29, 2019

Following the Dolphins' 16-13 win over the Saints to close out the preseason, coach Brian Flores announced Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the starting quarterback for Miami's Week 1 contest against the Ravens.

Fitzpatrick signed with the Dolphins this offseason after spending the last two seasons with the Buccaneers, where he started 10 games over the two seasons.

Fitzpatrick, who is entering his 15th NFL season, was competing against second-year signal-caller Josh Rosen for the starting job. The Dolphins acquired Rosen, a first-round pick in 2018, in a trade with the Cardinals during the 2019 Draft.

Last season, Fitzpatrick started seven games and Tampa Bay went 2-5 in those contests. The Harvard product completed 66.7% of his throws for 2,366 yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message