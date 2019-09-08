Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes Dak Prescott's new contract with the team is "imminent" following the fourth-year quarterback's perfect performance against the Giants on Sunday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones expressed confidence that the two sides can reach an agreement soon.

Prescott ended Sunday's 35-17 win with 405 yards and four touchdowns, recording a perfect rating of 158.3.

Jones also seemed confident in May that Dallas would reach an agreement with Prescott before the season's start, telling reporters that negotiations were "going well." No deal was ever reached.

Prescott and his camp turned down a $30 million a year offer last month despite reassurance from the quarterback that he wanted "to be a Cowboy forever."

In his first three seasons, Prescott has led the Cowboys to the postseason twice and has gone 32–16 in the regular season. Prescott threw for 3,885 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing 67.7% of his passes in 2018.

The Cowboys face the Redskins on the road next week at 1 p.m. ET.