The Dolphins have said no player has requested a trade after Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported multiple players have directed agents to work on trades following the team's 59-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, reports the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

According to Florio, multiple players believe the coaching staff isn't serious about winning this season, despite the coaching staff's insistence they are. Florio wrote, "the players believe that the coaching staff, despite claiming that they intend to try to win, aren’t serious about competing and winning and by all appearances have bought into the notion that the Dolphins will take their lumps now in the hopes of laying the foundation via high draft picks for building a successful team later."

The Dolphins informed Pro Football Talk that they haven't heard from any agents or players regarding the issue.

Miami traded Kenny Stills and Laremy Tunsil with seven days until the regular season. Ahead of the deal, the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley reported the players would stage a mutiny if the Dolphins were to trade beloved offensive tackle Tunsil.

The Dolphins next host the Patriots on Sept. 15.