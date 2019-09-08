Report: Dolphins Deny Players Are Asking for Trades After Blowout Loss to Ravens

Multiple Miami players have reportedly directed agents to work on trades following the team's 59-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 08, 2019

The Dolphins have said no player has requested a trade after Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported multiple players have directed agents to work on trades following the team's 59-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, reports the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. 

According to Florio, multiple players believe the coaching staff isn't serious about winning this season, despite the coaching staff's insistence they are. Florio wrote, "the players believe that the coaching staff, despite claiming that they intend to try to win, aren’t serious about competing and winning and by all appearances have bought into the notion that the Dolphins will take their lumps now in the hopes of laying the foundation via high draft picks for building a successful team later."

The Dolphins informed Pro Football Talk that they haven't heard from any agents or players regarding the issue.

Miami traded Kenny Stills and Laremy Tunsil with seven days until the regular season. Ahead of the deal, the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley reported the players would stage a mutiny if the Dolphins were to trade beloved offensive tackle Tunsil.

The Dolphins next host the Patriots on Sept. 15.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message