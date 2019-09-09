ESPN Switches Down-And-Distance Graphic on 'Monday Night Football' Amid Backlash

The ESPN Monday Night Football yellow down graphic took criticism by fans on Twitter. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 09, 2019

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" returned this week, and the network caved to viewer's frustrations about a new neon yellow down scoreboard graphic that appeared during the first half of the telecast. 

In the night's first game, the Texans took on the Saints, but it was the scoreboard that had fans talking as ESPN made its down-and-distance graphic yellow.

But ESPN's PR man Bill Hofheimer tweeted, "Our ESPN production team is aware of the feedback on the #MNF down and distance graphic. We have called an audible and adjusted for the 2nd half of #HOUvsNO and for the #DENvsOAK game to follow. New look pictured here."

The orginal look confused fans as it made every play look like a penalty due to the traditional yellow flag graphic. The box even turns black during a penalty, further confusing fans. 

This complaint comes after fans ripped ESPN’s crew of Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland and Jason Witten last season.

Here's what Twitter users had to say about the marker before it was changed:

