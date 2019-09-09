Tony Dungy 'Disappointed in Robert Kraft' After Patriots Signed Antonio Brown

Tony Dungy had a lot to say about the Patriots bringing in Antonio Brown and why he felt it was not the right move.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 09, 2019

A lot of people were not too happy to see Antonio Brown was heading to the Patriots after forcing his way off the Raiders and you can add NBC's Tony Dungy to the list.

Prior to New England's 33-3 win over the Steelers, Dungy explained his issues with Brown coming to the defending Super Bowl champions.

"I coached 13 years, and every year my first message to the team was, 'We want to win the Super Bowl, yes, we want to be talented, but we have to be role models,'" Dungy said. "These kids in our country look up to NFL players and coaches, and I really think this sent the wrong message."

Dungy, who coached the Buccaneers and Colts and won a Super Bowl with Indianapolis, was also critical of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

"I know coaches want to win but I'm disappointed in Robert Kraft," Dungy said. "I think at some point you say, 'Just as an organization, we're not going to do this.'"

Brown is a four-time All-Pro and led the league in touchdown catches last season. He is entering his 10th NFL season and has recorded at least 100 catches in each of his last six years.

