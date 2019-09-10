The Jets signed free agent kicker Sam Ficken and waived Kaare Vedvik, the team announced Tuesday.

The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ficken was most recently with the Packers won the Jets' kicking workout Tuesday.

New York held kicker tryouts Tuesday after a poor performance from Vedvik on Sunday in the team's loss to the Bills. He missed his one field goal attempt and did not convert any extra points.

The 26-year-old Ficken competed in a kicking battle with eventual winner Mason Crosby during Green Bay's preseason. In four career games, Ficken has made three of his six field goal attempts and one of two extra points.