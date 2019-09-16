Antonio Brown has been accused of failing to pay a man $2,000 for an aquarium filled with piranhas he installed in the wide receiver's house, according to The MMQB's Robert Klemko. Jeff Leung of Aqua World Pet Super Center is considering filing a lawsuit against Brown, who owes him more than $2,000 for a 220-gallon tank that was installed in Brown's home in June 2018.

Leung alleges that last December he received a call from Brown's house past midnight indicating an emergency with the fish. Leung arrived at the receiver's home to find the tank covered in algae due to inattention and to the odor of dead, rotting piranha. Brown was recommended to remove the aquarium and pay Leung the money he owed, but Leung's attorney Jack Goodrich says Brown only did the former.

The report comes just a week after Brown was accused of sexually assaulting and raping his former trainer, Britney Taylor. Taylor filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday. The suit alleges Brown sexually assaulted Taylor twice during training sessions in June 2017 and kissing her without consent in the first incident. Later that month, Brown "began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back." He allegedly bragged about the incident in profane emails attached to the lawsuit.

Taylor also claims Brown "forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her" on May 20, 2018. Taylor tried to resist him, according to the lawsuit, screaming and shouting "no" and "stop" repeatedly. Brown allegedly refused.

According to Klemko, Brown is also being accused of sexual misconduct by a second woman and refusing to pay wages to former assistants and part-time employees in a half-dozen lawsuits.

After a tumultuous offseason in Oakland, Brown, 31, was released by the Raiders last week after a series of incidents. The four-time All-Pro previously asked for his release after the Raiders voided $29.125 million in contract guarantees due to conduct detrimental to the team. Brown signed with the Patriots shortly after his release.

Neither Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, nor his lawyer, Darren Heitner, responded to Sports Illustrated’s emailed list of questions, seeking Brown’s responses to each of the accusations.