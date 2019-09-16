Browns Perfectly Recreate 'Friends' Intro, Release Video After Win Over Jets

Cleveland released the video after its Monday Night Football win over the Jets. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 16, 2019

Monday night's matchup between the Browns and Jets didn't provide many fireworks in Cleveland's 23-3 victory at MetLife Stadium, but a quick peek to the Browns' Twitter feed provided all the entertainment one would need. 

The Browns released a perfect remake of the Friends intro song following their win, fitted with the show's classic fountain, couch and unnecessary umbrellas. Starring Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, Cleveland's remake was the best thing to come out of Monday night's contest. 

Browns defensive backs Denzel Ward and Damarious Randall also appeared in the remake, along with offensive lineman Joel Bitonio. Perhaps a share of Cleveland's roster could in fact quit their day jobs in order to pursue a career in acting. 

Friends aired on NBC for 10 seasons. It's been far longer since the Browns have won an NFL title, though Beckham, Landry and Co. could change that in coming seasons. For now, we'll sit back and see which rem they bust out next. 

 

