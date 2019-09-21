Report: Antonio Brown's Agent Talking to NFL Teams Interested in Free-Agent WR

By Jenna West
September 21, 2019

NFL teams are interested in free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown following his release from the Patriots on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Schefter he's communicated "with a few teams that are interested" in the wide receiver and "want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation."

Additionally, league sources told Shefter they "believe that until the NFL's investigation is resolved, a deal for the free-agent WR is not likely to happen."

The Patriots released Brown less than two weeks after signing him. He suited up for a single game with New England during Week 2, where he caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown against Miami.

Brown's release followed the announcement of an NFL investigation regarding alleged harassment and intimidation, The MMQB's Robert Klemko reported on Friday. The Patriots and the NFL spoke to Brown and advised him to no longer contact his accuser, a female artist he hired to paint a mural at his Pennsylvania home, upon learning of the alleged harassment, per Klemko.

Klemko reported on Thursday that Brown allegedly sent "intimidating" text messages to the woman who says he made an "unwanted sexual advance" toward her in 2017. The woman's allegation was initially reported in Klemko's story published on Monday revealing Brown's history of disturbing conduct. Screenshots of the texts allegedly include Brown sending a photo of the accuser's children, as well as instructions to associates to "look up her background history."

"Our client ... is understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended to threaten and intimidate her," the accuser's lawyer, Lisa J. Banks, said in a letter to the NFL. "While she certainly qualifies as a 'starving artist,' she has never approached Mr. Brown, nor will she, about seeking money to compensate her for his sexual misconduct, contrary to his allegations in the text messages."

Rosenhaus responded to Brown's release on Friday on Twitter.

"It's unfortunate things didn't work out with the Patriots. But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL," Rosenhaus said. "He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon."

The four-time All-Pro was additionally accused of rape by his former trainer Britney Taylor on Sept. 10. Taylor accused Brown of three instances of sexual misconduct, culminating in an alleged rape in May 2018.

