The Los Angeles Chargers have not missed Melvin Gordon as his holdout continues, but getting kicker Michael Badgley back could prove pivotal to their chances of bouncing back with a win Sunday when they host the Houston Texans.

How to watch the game:

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Gordon continues to sit out waiting for either a new contract or a new destination via trade, but the Chargers ground game has not missed a beat with Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson splitting carries. The duo has combined for 240 yards rushing, with Ekeler remaining a dual threat with 12 catches for 163 yards and Jackson averaging 8.92 yards per carry while totaling 116 rushing.

Punter Ty Long again handled kicking duties in place of the injured Badgley, but his performance in last Sunday’s, 13-10, loss at Detroit was a stark contrast to Los Angeles’ Week 1 win over Indianapolis, missing field goals of 39 and 41 yards on back-to-back possessions in the third and fourth quarter that could have extended a 10-6 lead. The misses loomed large after Detroit rallied to take the lead with 7:21 to play. Rivers finished with 293 passing yards, but failed to throw a touchdown pass for just the third time in his last 47 regular season games.

Houston barely avoided a second consecutive gut-wrenching loss to start the season, holding off Jacksonville, 13-12, last Sunday. Safety Justin Reid came up with the play of the game when he prevented Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette from crossing the plane of the goal line on a two-point conversion after Jacksonville scored on a touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew to D.J. Chark with 30 seconds left.

The Texans were another team that had the potential to struggle with the ground game after losing running back Lamar Miller to a torn ACL in the preseason, but Carlos Hyde has seamlessly stepped into the featured back role following his acquisition from Kansas City. Miller had 20 carries for 90 yards and has totaled 173 in the first two games while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Deshaun Watson was held to 159 passing yards, but did account for Houston’s lone touchdown with a two-yard keeper. Watson, though, absorbed another four sacks, raising his total to an NFL-high 72 since the start of last season -- 13 more than any other quarterback in that span.

The Chargers have won five of the six all-time meetings between the teams, with Rivers throwing for 862 yards and 14 touchdown passes, while going 3-1 in four matchups. He had three scoring tosses in the last meeting, a 21-13 Chargers victory in Houston in 2016.