NFL Week 3 Injury Roundup: Falcons S Keaun Neal Suffers Achilles Injury

Keep track of all the injuries around the NFL in Week 3. 

By Scooby Axson
September 22, 2019

It's Week 3 in the NFL and during the first afternoon games there have been some serious injuries that could affect teams moving forward.

One of them is Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with an Achilles injury. 

Here are the rest of the injuries around the NFL that we are tracking:

Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots – Out (chest)

Edelman caught seven passes for 62 yards and one touchdown before leaving with injury.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts – Out (quad)

Hilton had eight catches for 65 yards and one touchdown vs. Falcons.

Josh Gordon, WR, Patriots - hand

Gordon left in the 3rd quarter with an apparent finger injury, but later returned to the game. 

Allen Hurns, WR, Dolphins – Out (head)

Hurns was knocked out in the first quarter of the game vs. Cowboys.

Keanu Neal, S, Falcons - Out (leg)

The Falcons safety suffered an Achilles injury vs. the Colts.

Royce Freeman, RB, Broncos – Questionable (shoulder)

Mike Daniels, DT, Lions – Out (foot)

Kenny Moore II, CB, Colts – Questionable (forearm)

