Nelson Agholor might have been the subject of a brutal burn earlier Monday, but the Eagles wide receiver showed he didn't take it personally and moved forward.

Agholor invited a man who rescued children from a burning house to be his guest at a game after the former firefighter criticized Agholor's catching skills during a television interview.

Hakim Laws said he was walking in the area of a house fire when he jumped into action. According to Laws, he waited outside while another man entered the building to help.

''My man just started throwing babies out. ... And we were catching them, unlike Agholor,'' Laws said.

Laws's comments went viral, and soon Agholor himself weighed in.

''Thank you for being a hero in the community,'' Agholor wrote on Twitter. ''Would like to invite you and your family to the next home game.''

Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him

In Week 2, Agholor dropped what would have been a go-ahead 60-yard touchdown pass in Philadelphia's loss at Atlanta. He also had some drops in the Eagles' loss on Sunday.

Philadelphia's next home game will be Oct. 6 against the Jets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.