Bears coach Matt Nagy wasn't very happy with running back Tarik Cohen on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Nagy expressed his displeasure over Cohen's decision to Livestream a video on his Instagram account from the team's locker room following Monday's win over the Redskins, which showed right guard Kyle Long standing in front of his locker naked.

"Without a doubt, it is [a policy going forward]," Nagy said Wednesday, per ESPN. "First of all, it's a league rule, so that's that. And I think it's unfortunate that that happened. Tarik feels bad and is apologetic and embarrassed that it happened.

"I think it's something that [what] you need to do is you learn from it," Nagy added. "It was a mistake and nothing that is malicious at all. But it was a mistake, so let's make sure that that mistake doesn't happen again to all of our players."

The NFL prohibits players from posting messages on social media from 90 minutes before kickoff through all postgame interviews.

It's unclear if the team will punish Cohen for the mistake.

The Bears will play the Vikings next on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. ET.