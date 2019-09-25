Matt Nagy: Tarik Cohen's Locker Room Video Exposing Kyle Long an 'Unfortunate' Mistake

Cohen's Instagram live video showed Kyle Long in front of his locker naked.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 25, 2019

Bears coach Matt Nagy wasn't very happy with running back Tarik Cohen on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Nagy expressed his displeasure over Cohen's decision to Livestream a video on his Instagram account from the team's locker room following Monday's win over the Redskins, which showed right guard Kyle Long standing in front of his locker naked.

"Without a doubt, it is [a policy going forward]," Nagy said Wednesday, per ESPN. "First of all, it's a league rule, so that's that. And I think it's unfortunate that that happened. Tarik feels bad and is apologetic and embarrassed that it happened.

"I think it's something that [what] you need to do is you learn from it," Nagy added. "It was a mistake and nothing that is malicious at all. But it was a mistake, so let's make sure that that mistake doesn't happen again to all of our players."

The NFL prohibits players from posting messages on social media from 90 minutes before kickoff through all postgame interviews.

It's unclear if the team will punish Cohen for the mistake.

The Bears will play the Vikings next on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. ET.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message