Carli Lloyd and Secret Deodorant Troll Buccaneers After Missed Field Goals

Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal to lose to the Giants in Week 3. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 26, 2019

Secret Deodorant trolled the Buccaneers on Wednesday with an ad featuring USWNT star and potential NFL hopeful Carli Lloyd. 

Tampa Bay lost to the Giants 32-31 in Week 3 on a missed 34-yard field goal at the buzzer off the foot of Matt Gay. Perhaps the Bucs could have used Lloyd, who nailed a 55-yard field goal during an Eagles' practice in August.

"Hey Bucs fans, do you sweat 34-yarders? Carli Lloyd doesn't," Secret Deodorant wrote in its advertisement. "Secret believes strength is more than overcoming what makes us sweat. It's continuing to pursue progress and equality in all industries & sectors. Women may not play professional football (yet), but isn't it time for a level playing field wherever she wants to play?"

The ad appeared in the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday. Lloyd has reportedly received offers to tryout for two NFL teams, but she plans to wait until 2020 for a potential foray into the NFL, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Gay was drafted out of Utah in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He is 7-9 on field goals and 5-7 on extra points in 2019.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message