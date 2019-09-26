Secret Deodorant trolled the Buccaneers on Wednesday with an ad featuring USWNT star and potential NFL hopeful Carli Lloyd.

Tampa Bay lost to the Giants 32-31 in Week 3 on a missed 34-yard field goal at the buzzer off the foot of Matt Gay. Perhaps the Bucs could have used Lloyd, who nailed a 55-yard field goal during an Eagles' practice in August.

"Hey Bucs fans, do you sweat 34-yarders? Carli Lloyd doesn't," Secret Deodorant wrote in its advertisement. "Secret believes strength is more than overcoming what makes us sweat. It's continuing to pursue progress and equality in all industries & sectors. Women may not play professional football (yet), but isn't it time for a level playing field wherever she wants to play?"

The ad appeared in the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday. Lloyd has reportedly received offers to tryout for two NFL teams, but she plans to wait until 2020 for a potential foray into the NFL, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Gay was drafted out of Utah in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He is 7-9 on field goals and 5-7 on extra points in 2019.