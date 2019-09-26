Week 4 is here! Bye weeks! Fall weather! Melvin Gordon?

Yes, the Chargers’ running back has ended his holdout and returned to the team. No, he’s not expected to play this week against Miami.

But those of you who spent a draft pick on him and used up a bench spot for a month as you awaited his return can breathe a little easier this week.

So what should we make of his value when he gets back on the field? Here’s what our Dr. Roto says should be the outlook for Gordon, and fellow Chargers running backs Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson.

Links:

• Kevin Hanson’s Week 4 position rankings! Check out his full rankings for half-PPR and non-PPR, broken down by position: QB, RB, WR, TE, flex, DST and kicker. Speaking of that Chargers’ backfield: Austin Ekeler is No. 2 this week.

• Dr. Roto’s Start’ Em, Sit ‘Em: Start Philip Rivers (a real Chargers theme here) and don’t be afraid to start Daniel Jones or Randall Cobb.

• Adam Ronis has a few sneaky starts for Week 4, including Kyle Allen, Miles Sanders and Jack Doyle.

• On the flip side, Frankie Taddeo has some risky starts this week. You don’t necessarily have to bench them, but be aware they have tough match-ups, and feel free to take a look at your other options. Looking at you, Baker Mayfield and Stefon Diggs.

• Frankie’s Week 4 streaming options include Mason Rudolph, LeSean McCoy and, yes, Adam Vinatieri.

• Adam Ronis’s Stock Watch may be helpful to take advantage of your opponents in trades. Russell Wilson is on pace to throw the ball more than he ever has before.

• Mark Deming’s Target and Snap Report dives into the data to draft conclusions about a few of the league’s trickiest position groups: Eagles, Bears and Broncos running backs included.

ICYMI:

• Adam Ronis’s Week 4 Waiver Wire. Somebody in your league has already picked up Wayne Gallman by now, but some of these names are still available.

• Frankie Taddeo’s Week 4 Droppables. The 49ers are 3-0, but don’t feel bad about dropping Jimmy G.

• And finally Scott Atkins updated his dynasty and keeper rankings last week. Congrats to all Terry McLaurin owners.

Tools:

