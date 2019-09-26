Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Week 4 fantasy football team defense rankings:

• DST1: Los Angeles Chargers, LAC @ MIA

• DST2: Los Angeles Rams, LAR vs TB

• DST3: Chicago Bears, CHI vs MIN

• DST4: New England Patriots, NE @ BUF

• DST5: Baltimore Ravens, BAL vs CLE

• DST6: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC @ DEN

• DST7: Minnesota Vikings, MIN @ CHI

• DST8: Dallas Cowboys, DAL @ NO

• DST9: Houston Texans, HOU vs CAR

• DST10: Indianapolis Colts, IND vs OAK

• DST11: Green Bay Packers, GB vs PHI

• DST12: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT vs CIN

• DST13: Denver Broncos, DEN vs JAC

• DST14: Seattle Seahawks, SEA @ ARI

• DST15: Atlanta Falcons, ATL vs TEN

• DST16: Tennessee Titans, TEN @ ATL

• DST17: Kansas City Chiefs, KC @ DET

• DST18: New York Giants, NYG vs WAS

• DST19: Cleveland Browns, CLE @ BAL

• DST20: Cincinnati Bengals, CIN @ PIT

