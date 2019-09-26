Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, flex and DST.

Week 4 fantasy football kicker rankings:

• K1: Greg Zuerlein, LAR vs TB

• K2: Harrison Butker, KC @ DET

• K3: Justin Tucker, BAL vs CLE

• K4: Stephen Gostkowski, NE @ BUF

• K5: Mason Crosby, GB vs PHI

• K6: Brett Maher, DAL @ NO

• K7: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs CAR

• K8: Matt Bryant, ATL vs TEN

• K9: Jason Myers, SEA @ ARI

• K10: Matt Prater, DET vs KC

• K11: Jake Elliott, PHI @ GB

• K12: Wil Lutz, NO vs DAL

• K13: Zane Gonzalez, ARI vs SEA

• K14: Aldrick Rosas, NYG vs WAS

• K15: Joey Slye, CAR @ HOU

• K16: Chris Boswell, PIT vs CIN

• K17: Josh Lambo, JAC @ DEN

• K18: Adam Vinatieri, IND vs OAK

• K19: Dan Bailey, MIN @ CHI

• K20: Dustin Hopkins, WAS @ NYG

Looking for an edge? Check out the Fantasy Assistant from FullTime Fantasy. Sync with your league, and this premium tool offers personalized waiver advice, team analysis, projections, optimal lineups and trade suggestions. Lose Saquon Barkley this week? Fantasy Assistant can automatically help you pick the best replacement. Join now for a free seven-day trial. Use promo code sifantasy for 30% off your first month or year.