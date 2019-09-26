Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: RB, WR, TE, flex, DST and kicker.

QB Start of the Week: Daniel Jones, New York Giants (vs. WAS)

What a debut for Danny Dimes!

Making his first career start, Daniel Jones completed 23-of-36 pass attempts (63.9%) for 336 yards (9.3 YPA), two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jones added four carries for 28 yards and two more touchdowns. Only Seattle’s Russell Wilson (41.3) scored more fantasy points than Jones (34.2) in Week 3.

Fantasy owners shouldn’t expect an identical performance in Week 4, but the rookie signal-caller is just inside my top-12 fantasy quarterbacks for the week and worth a start.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Washington has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. In their three games, they have allowed a top-12 fantasy quarterback every week—Carson Wentz (QB8) in Week 1, Dak Prescott (QB3) in Week 2 and Mitch Trubisky (QB12) in Week 3, respectively.

Based on my rankings, Jones extends the streak to four games for top-12 finishes for Washington’s opposing quarterbacks.

QB Sit of the Week: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (at BAL)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has not played well, or at least as well as many had expected, early in the 2019 season. Unfortunately for his fantasy owners, things won’t get any easier in Week 4.

Completing only 56.9% of his pass attempts through three weeks, Mayfield has thrown more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (three) this season. While poor offensive line play has led him to escape the pocket more often, he has just one rush attempt this season with one less rushing yard than I have.

In two games against the Ravens last season, Mayfield threw for a total of 718 yards, but he also threw four interceptions and completed only 56.5% of his attempts in those games.

It’s possible that he puts up some yards, but his upside is limited. As a touchdown underdog, the Browns are one of seven teams with an implied total based on Vegas odds below 20 points in Week 4.

Week 4 fantasy football quarterback rankings:

• QB1: Patrick Mahomes, KC @ DET

• QB2: Lamar Jackson, BAL vs CLE

• QB3: Russell Wilson, SEA @ ARI

• QB4: Deshaun Watson, HOU vs CAR

• QB5: Dak Prescott, DAL @ NO

• QB6: Philip Rivers, LAC @ MIA

• QB7: Aaron Rodgers, GB vs PHI

• QB8: Jared Goff, LAR vs TB

• QB9: Matt Ryan, ATL vs TEN

• QB10: Kyler Murray, ARI vs SEA

• QB11: Tom Brady, NE @ BUF

• QB12: Daniel Jones, NYG vs WAS

• QB13: Matthew Stafford, DET vs KC

• QB14: Carson Wentz, PHI @ GB

• QB15: Josh Allen, BUF vs NE

• QB16: Jacoby Brissett, IND vs OAK

• QB17: Jameis Winston, TB @ LAR

• QB18: Andy Dalton, CIN @ PIT

• QB19: Baker Mayfield, CLE @ BAL

• QB20: Mason Rudolph, PIT vs CIN

• QB21: Kyle Allen, CAR @ HOU

• QB22: Case Keenum, WAS @ NYG

• QB23: Gardner Minshew, JAC @ DEN

• QB24: Mitch Trubisky, CHI vs MIN

• QB25: Marcus Mariota, TEN @ ATL

• QB26: Derek Carr, OAK @ IND

• QB27: Kirk Cousins, MIN @ CHI

• QB28: Teddy Bridgewater, NO vs DAL

• QB29: Joe Flacco, DEN vs JAC

• QB30: Josh Rosen, MIA vs LAC

