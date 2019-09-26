Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

TE Start of the Week: Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)

Start a tight end against the Cardinals? Yes, please.

Through the first three weeks of the season, the Cardinals are three-for-three in allowing big performances to a starting tight end. The trio of T.J. Hockenson (6/131/1), Mark Andrews (8/112/1) and Greg Olsen (6/72/1) have all finished as either the TE1 or TE2 in their matchups against the Cardinals.

Not only have the Cardinals (21.6 PPG) allowed the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, but they have allowed nearly doubled the team that has allowed the second-most (Chargers, 12.2 PPG).

Meanwhile, Seattle’s Will Dissly has scored in back-to-back games. While he has been a huge red-zone threat in his career with five touchdowns in seven games, Dissly also has at least five catches and 50 yards in back-to-back games as well.

In fact, Dissly has scored the second-most fantasy points (only to Olsen) among tight ends based on half-PPR scoring over the past two weeks. In those two games, he has a total of 11 catches for 112 yards and three touchdowns.

TE Sit of the Week: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (vs. DAL)

Drafted to be a starter in fantasy leagues, New Orleans tight end Jared Cook has been nothing short of a disappointment through three weeks. In addition, his outlook doesn’t improve heading into Week 4.

Converting less than half of his 12 targets, Cook has just five catches for 69 scoreless yards through Week 3. With Teddy Bridgewater starting last week, Cook had a season-low two targets, which he converted into one seven-yard reception.

The Cowboys have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to the position this season, but those numbers are skewed by one big performance—11/116/1 by Evan Engram in Week 1. In the team’s other two games, no tight end has more than 29 receiving yards and the Cowboys were a top-10 defense in terms of limiting fantasy points to the position last season.

Until we see Cook become more targeted and productive in the offense, he’s better off on your bench.

Week 4 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):

• TE1: Travis Kelce, KC @ DET

• TE2: Evan Engram, NYG vs WAS

• TE3: Zach Ertz, PHI @ GB

• TE4: Darren Waller, OAK @ IND

• TE5: Mark Andrews, BAL vs CLE

• TE6: Greg Olsen, CAR @ HOU

• TE7: Austin Hooper, ATL vs TEN

• TE8: Will Dissly, SEA @ ARI

• TE9: Delanie Walker, TEN @ ATL

• TE10: O.J. Howard, TB @ LAR

• TE11: T.J. Hockenson, DET vs KC

• TE12: Eric Ebron, IND vs OAK

• TE13: Jason Witten, DAL @ NO

• TE14: Jared Cook, NO vs DAL

• TE15: Vernon Davis, WAS @ NYG

• TE16: Jack Doyle, IND vs OAK

• TE17: Jimmy Graham, GB vs PHI

• TE18: Tyler Eifert, CIN @ PIT

• TE19: Gerald Everett, LAR vs TB

• TE20: Trey Burton, CHI vs MIN

• TE21: Noah Fant, DEN vs JAC

• TE22: Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ CHI

• TE23: Vance McDonald, PIT vs CIN

• TE24: Jordan Akins, HOU vs CAR

• TE25: Dawson Knox, BUF vs NE

• TE26: Dallas Goedert, PHI @ GB

• TE27: Mike Gesicki, MIA vs LAC

• TE28: Cameron Brate, TB @ LAR

• TE29: Demetrius Harris, CLE @ BAL

• TE30: Irv Smith Jr., MIN @ CHI

• TE31: Hayden Hurst, BAL vs CLE

• TE32: Blake Jarwin, DAL @ NO

• TE33: Geoff Swaim, JAC @ DEN

• TE34: C.J. Uzomah, CIN @ PIT

• TE35: Matt LaCosse, NE @ BUF

Week 4 fantasy football tight end rankings (non-PPR scoring):

• TE1: Travis Kelce, KC @ DET

• TE2: Evan Engram, NYG vs WAS

• TE3: Zach Ertz, PHI @ GB

• TE4: Mark Andrews, BAL vs CLE

• TE5: Darren Waller, OAK @ IND

• TE6: Greg Olsen, CAR @ HOU

• TE7: Will Dissly, SEA @ ARI

• TE8: Austin Hooper, ATL vs TEN

• TE9: O.J. Howard, TB @ LAR

• TE10: Delanie Walker, TEN @ ATL

• TE11: T.J. Hockenson, DET vs KC

• TE12: Eric Ebron, IND vs OAK

• TE13: Jared Cook, NO vs DAL

• TE14: Vernon Davis, WAS @ NYG

• TE15: Jason Witten, DAL @ NO

• TE16: Tyler Eifert, CIN @ PIT

• TE17: Jimmy Graham, GB vs PHI

• TE18: Gerald Everett, LAR vs TB

• TE19: Jack Doyle, IND vs OAK

• TE20: Trey Burton, CHI vs MIN

• TE21: Noah Fant, DEN vs JAC

• TE22: Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ CHI

• TE23: Vance McDonald, PIT vs CIN

• TE24: Jordan Akins, HOU vs CAR

• TE25: Dallas Goedert, PHI @ GB

• TE26: Dawson Knox, BUF vs NE

• TE27: Cameron Brate, TB @ LAR

• TE28: Mike Gesicki, MIA vs LAC

• TE29: Demetrius Harris, CLE @ BAL

• TE30: Hayden Hurst, BAL vs CLE

• TE31: Irv Smith Jr., MIN @ CHI

• TE32: Blake Jarwin, DAL @ NO

• TE33: Geoff Swaim, JAC @ DEN

• TE34: Matt LaCosse, NE @ BUF

• TE35: C.J. Uzomah, CIN @ PIT

