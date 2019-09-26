Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, TE, flex, DST and kicker.

WR Start of the Week: Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins (at NYG)

While Terry McLaurin began his NFL career with a bang in Week 1, he’s been a model of consistency with three consecutive outstanding performances.

Following up his 5/125/1 line in Week 1, which could have been much bigger, McLaurin had 5/62/1 and 6/70/1 in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. McLaurin ranks eighth in fantasy points scored (half-PPR) through the first three weeks.

Spreading their targets around, four Washington players have 19-plus targets, but McLaurin leads the team with 24 (19.35%). Perhaps more importantly, McLaurin has a minimum of seven targets in each game.

As well as McLaurin has played, the Giants pass defense has played even more poorly. No team has allowed more passing yards per game (332.3) or more yards per reception (10.5). McLaurin is a solid WR2 heading into Week 4.

WR Sit of the Week: Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings (at CHI)

To be fair, Diggs has historically been productive against the Bears, scoring in three consecutive games and six of his seven career games against his division rival. Over his past three games against Chicago, Diggs has a total of 27 catches for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 34 targets.

So far this season, however, the volume and production has not been there for Diggs.

Through Week 3, Diggs has failed to reach 50 yards in a game and has three catches or less every week. On the season, he has just six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, good for the 67th-most fantasy points (half-PPR).

Chicago allowed a league-low 6.3 Y/R last season and ranks top 10 in the category (6.7) again this season. With the potential of low volume against a stingy pass defense, it’s hard to trust Diggs before we see more volume and production.

Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):

• WR1: Julio Jones, ATL vs TEN

• WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs CAR

• WR3: Davante Adams, GB vs PHI

• WR4: Keenan Allen, LAC @ MIA

• WR5: Amari Cooper, DAL @ NO

• WR6: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ BAL

• WR7: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ ARI

• WR8: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs CIN

• WR9: Michael Thomas, NO vs DAL

• WR10: Sammy Watkins, KC @ DET

• WR11: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs TB

• WR12: Mike Evans, TB @ LAR

• WR13: Chris Godwin, TB @ LAR

• WR14: Kenny Golladay, DET vs KC

• WR15: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs TB

• WR16: Adam Thielen, MIN @ CHI

• WR17: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs SEA

• WR18: Robert Woods, LAR vs TB

• WR19: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ PIT

• WR20: Julian Edelman, NE @ BUF

• WR21: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs WAS

• WR22: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ NYG

• WR23: Marquise Brown, BAL vs CLE

• WR24: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs TEN

• WR25: Josh Gordon, NE @ BUF

• WR26: Christian Kirk, ARI vs SEA

• WR27: Mike Williams, LAC @ MIA

• WR28: Allen Robinson, CHI vs MIN

• WR29: Marvin Jones, DET vs KC

• WR30: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ IND

• WR31: D.J. Moore, CAR @ HOU

• WR32: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ HOU

• WR33: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ CHI

• WR34: Demarcus Robinson, KC @ DET

• WR35: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ ARI

• WR36: Mecole Hardman, KC @ DET

• WR37: Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ GB

• WR38: John Brown, BUF vs NE

• WR39: Emmanuel Sanders, DEN vs JAC

• WR40: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ BAL

• WR41: Will Fuller, HOU vs CAR

• WR42: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs PHI

• WR43: Nelson Agholor, PHI @ GB

• WR44: John Ross, CIN @ PIT

• WR45: D.J. Chark, JAC @ DEN

• WR46: T.Y. Hilton, IND vs OAK

• WR47: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ BUF

• WR48: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs JAC

• WR49: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ DEN

• WR50: Corey Davis, TEN @ ATL

• WR51: Preston Williams, MIA vs LAC

• WR52: Mohamed Sanu, ATL vs TEN

• WR53: James Washington, PIT vs CIN

• WR54: Randall Cobb, DAL @ NO

• WR55: Cole Beasley, BUF vs NE

• WR56: Devante Parker, MIA vs LAC

• WR57: Paul Richardson, WAS @ NYG

• WR58: Kenny Stills, HOU vs CAR

• WR59: Devin Smith, DAL @ NO

• WR60: Geronimo Allison, GB vs PHI

• WR61: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs CIN

• WR62: Trey Quinn, WAS @ NYG

• WR63: Chris Conley, JAC @ DEN

• WR64: Danny Amendola, DET vs KC

• WR65: A.J. Brown, TEN @ ATL

• WR66: Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs MIN

• WR67: KeeSean Johnson, ARI vs SEA

• WR68: Ted Ginn, NO vs DAL

• WR69: Adam Humphries, TEN @ ATL

• WR70: Damiere Byrd, ARI vs SEA

• WR71: Parris Campbell, IND vs OAK

• WR72: Keke Coutee, HOU vs CAR

• WR73: Anthony Miller, CHI vs MIN

• WR74: Willie Snead, BAL vs CLE

• WR75: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, PHI @ GB

Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):

• WR1: Julio Jones, ATL vs TEN

• WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs CAR

• WR3: Davante Adams, GB vs PHI

• WR4: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ BAL

• WR5: Amari Cooper, DAL @ NO

• WR6: Keenan Allen, LAC @ MIA

• WR7: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ ARI

• WR8: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs CIN

• WR9: Sammy Watkins, KC @ DET

• WR10: Michael Thomas, NO vs DAL

• WR11: Mike Evans, TB @ LAR

• WR12: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs TB

• WR13: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs TB

• WR14: Chris Godwin, TB @ LAR

• WR15: Kenny Golladay, DET vs KC

• WR16: Adam Thielen, MIN @ CHI

• WR17: Robert Woods, LAR vs TB

• WR18: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ PIT

• WR19: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs SEA

• WR20: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs WAS

• WR21: Julian Edelman, NE @ BUF

• WR22: Josh Gordon, NE @ BUF

• WR23: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ NYG

• WR24: Mike Williams, LAC @ MIA

• WR25: Emmanuel Sanders, DEN vs JAC

• WR26: Marquise Brown, BAL vs CLE

• WR27: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs TEN

• WR28: Marvin Jones, DET vs KC

• WR29: Allen Robinson, CHI vs MIN

• WR30: Christian Kirk, ARI vs SEA

• WR31: D.J. Moore, CAR @ HOU

• WR32: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ IND

• WR33: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ HOU

• WR34: Mecole Hardman, KC @ DET

• WR35: Demarcus Robinson, KC @ DET

• WR36: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ ARI

• WR37: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ BAL

• WR38: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ CHI

• WR39: Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ GB

• WR40: John Brown, BUF vs NE

• WR41: Will Fuller, HOU vs CAR

• WR42: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs PHI

• WR43: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs JAC

• WR44: John Ross, CIN @ PIT

• WR45: Nelson Agholor, PHI @ GB

• WR46: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ BUF

• WR47: D.J. Chark, JAC @ DEN

• WR48: Corey Davis, TEN @ ATL

• WR49: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ DEN

• WR50: Preston Williams, MIA vs LAC

• WR51: James Washington, PIT vs CIN

• WR52: Mohamed Sanu, ATL vs TEN

• WR53: Paul Richardson, WAS @ NYG

• WR54: Kenny Stills, HOU vs CAR

• WR55: Devante Parker, MIA vs LAC

• WR56: Randall Cobb, DAL @ NO

• WR57: Cole Beasley, BUF vs NE

• WR58: Devin Smith, DAL @ NO

• WR59: Geronimo Allison, GB vs PHI

• WR60: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs CIN

• WR61: T.Y. Hilton, IND vs OAK

• WR62: Chris Conley, JAC @ DEN

• WR63: Ted Ginn, NO vs DAL

• WR64: A.J. Brown, TEN @ ATL

• WR65: Trey Quinn, WAS @ NYG

• WR66: KeeSean Johnson, ARI vs SEA

• WR67: Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs MIN

• WR68: Danny Amendola, DET vs KC

• WR69: Damiere Byrd, ARI vs SEA

• WR70: Adam Humphries, TEN @ ATL

• WR71: Travis Benjamin, LAC @ MIA

• WR72: Parris Campbell, IND vs OAK

• WR73: Anthony Miller, CHI vs MIN

• WR74: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, PHI @ GB

• WR75: Keke Coutee, HOU vs CAR

Looking for an edge? Check out the Fantasy Assistant from FullTime Fantasy. Sync with your league, and this premium tool offers personalized waiver advice, team analysis, projections, optimal lineups and trade suggestions. Lose Saquon Barkley this week? Fantasy Assistant can automatically help you pick the best replacement. Join now for a free seven-day trial. Use promo code sifantasy for 30% off your first month or year.