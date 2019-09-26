Jalen Ramsey discussed the illness that kept him out of practice Monday and how Week 3's game against the Titans might have been his last with the Jaguars on the Unninterrupted's 17 Weeks podcast.

"I'm not sure if I've played my final game with the Jags yet or not, but the trade request still stands," Ramsey said. "For me, respect is a huge thing. I kind of touched on it a little bit last week in last week's podcast, but, once respect is lost for both parties, I think it's time to part ways. I'm going to continue being a top corner in this league for years to come. The money will come, but money isn't everything. Peace and happiness means a lot more than the money."

Jacksonville picked up a 20-7 win over Tennesse in that contest to move to 1-2 on the season.

Ramsey explained: "Once I got on that field, once we had our first defensive snap, I just kind of locked in." He added that the "unknowns" like how fans would react and if it was his last game created the most emotion for him.

Jaguars' Ramsey also talks about hugging teammates after Titans game:



"If this was the last one, it's been an honor to play alongside those guys."

On the topic of missing practice due to being sick, Ramsey said he was actually ill and not in a position to practice.

"Was truly sick," Ramsey said. "Had the flu, was throwing up. Threw up at least four times. Had the s----. Had to go to the doctor. Had to get IV's. Had to take all types of medicine and eat chicken noodle soup. Do all the remedies that I could do. So that wasn't fake as people may think."

The two-time Pro Bowler is in his fourth season with the Jaguars and requested a trade following a Week 2 loss to the Texans. It was reported earlier this week that Ramsey would continue practicing with Jacksonville despite the trade request, but he did not participate Wednesday or Thursday because of a back injury.

On Sunday, the Jaguars take on the Broncos in Denver. It is not known if Ramsey will play.