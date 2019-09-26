Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.

Lopez and Shakira teased their performances with photos on Twitter before Pepsi made the news official. The two performers will be sharing the stage for the first time in their careers.

Rumors surfaced in early September that Lopez was "in talks" to headline the show. She and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez have close ties to the city, where the former Yankees infielder grew up and the couple often vacation togeher.

Lopez and Shakira join a list of Super Bowl alumni including Beyoncé, Prince, Madonna, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga. Maroon 5 was last year's headliner in Atlanta, while Justin Timberlake took the stage in 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The 2020 Super Bowl is scheduled to take place Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium.