NFL Selects DraftKings as Official Daily Fantasy Partner

DraftKings will have exclusive rights for NFL branding in the daily fantasy space. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 26, 2019

The NFL selected DraftKings to be the league's official daily fantasy partner, the NFL announced on Thursday. 

DraftKings will now have "exclusive sponsorship" rights to the NFL's official branding in the daily fantasy space, per the NFL's release.

"Daily fantasy football has been a tremendous vehicle for fans of all types to deepen their engagement with the NFL," Renie Anderson, NFL vice president of partnerships, said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to partner with DraftKings, a clear leader in the daily fantasy space, as they continue to innovate and provide our millions of fans additional ways to interact with and enjoy the NFL."

DraftKings reportedly has 11 million global users. 90% of DraftKings customers have used the service for NFL daily fantasy gambling, per the release.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message