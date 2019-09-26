The NFL selected DraftKings to be the league's official daily fantasy partner, the NFL announced on Thursday.

DraftKings will now have "exclusive sponsorship" rights to the NFL's official branding in the daily fantasy space, per the NFL's release.

"Daily fantasy football has been a tremendous vehicle for fans of all types to deepen their engagement with the NFL," Renie Anderson, NFL vice president of partnerships, said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to partner with DraftKings, a clear leader in the daily fantasy space, as they continue to innovate and provide our millions of fans additional ways to interact with and enjoy the NFL."

DraftKings reportedly has 11 million global users. 90% of DraftKings customers have used the service for NFL daily fantasy gambling, per the release.