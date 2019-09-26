The NFL has abandoned a proposal for an 18-game regular season and is now considering expanding the season to 17 games, The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan reported on Thursday.

According to Kaplan, owners were briefed on the change at committee meetings in Houston this week. The revised proposal comes after the original plan received little support from owners and players. The new 17-game proposal would also be paired with a reduction in the preseason by a game or two from the current four, per Kaplan.

Owners first proposed the 18-game schedule in July as collective bargaining agreement talks intensified. To address health concerns, the owners suggested the idea of limiting players to 16 games during the 18-game schedule and expanding rosters. Owners were enticed by the idea of a longer season after considering the added revenue it would produce.

According to Kaplan, no talks are currently scheduled between the NFLPA and NFL, but they are expected to resume later this year or early in 2020.

The current CBA expires at the end of the 2020 season.