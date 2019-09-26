Giants running back Saquon Barkley won't need surgery on his injured ankle, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain in the Giants' Week 3 win over the Buccaneers on Sept. 22. He exited the game with two minutes left in the second quarter, exiting the locker room after halftime in crutches and a walking boot.

The Penn State product is expected to miss 4-8 weeks with the injured ankle, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barkley won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2018. He led the NFL with 2,028 yards per scrimmage, scoring 15 touchdowns. Barkley tallied 237 rushing yards in 2019 prior to his injury against Tampa Bay.

The Giants will face Washington on Sunday, with kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. slated for 1 p.m. They enter the matchup third in the NFC East at 1–2.