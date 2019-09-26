NFL Week 4 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Quickly

  • Cowboys or Saints? Vikings or Bears? Our NFL experts pick every Week 4 game against the spread.
By The MMQB Staff
September 26, 2019

Week 4 in the NFL is expected to see a lot of tight games, as 13 of the 15 games have a spread of a touchdown or less. Below are our experts picking the games against the spread this season.

Jacob Feldman, SI Media Staff Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Max Meyer, Producer, SI Gambling Vertical
Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist

Season-long standings
Gramling 29-17-2
Meyer: 25-21-2
Traina 21-25-2
Feldman 20-26-2

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (-4.5)

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (-4.5)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (-3)

Los Angeles Chargers (-16.5) at Miami Dolphins

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-7)

Kansas City Chiefs (-6) at Detroit Lions

New England Patriots (-7) at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons (-4)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (-10)

Seattle Seahawks (-5) at Arizona Cardinals

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-2.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos (-3)

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5)

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message