Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was taken to the hospital after leaving in the final two minutes of Thursday's win over the Packers, the team announced.

Maddox was carted off the field late during Green Bay's final drive after taking a hit from teammate Andrew Sendejo.

The second-year corner was defending Packers tight end Robert Tonyan when Sendejo delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit in an attempt to break up a pass that set up a first-and-goal for Green Bay late in the fourth quarter.

Andrew Sendejo lit up his own teammate, Avonte Maddox! Listen to the hit! SHEESH! pic.twitter.com/suv5qrat9q — #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) September 27, 2019

Philadelphia was able to get a goal-line interception a few plays later to seal the win.

The Eagles said Maddox has movement in all his extremities. Earlier in the game, Packers running back Jamaal Williams was carted off and sent to the hospital following a helmet-to-helmet hit but also had feeling in his extremities.

Philadelphia also lost cornerback Sidney Jones during the contest do to a hamstring injury.

The win Thursday moved the Eagles to 2-2 while the Packers fell to 3-1.