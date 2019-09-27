Eagles CB Avonte Maddox Carted Off Late in Thursday Night Win Over Packers

Avonte Maddox took a helmet-to-helmet hit from teammate Andrew Sendejo.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 27, 2019

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was taken to the hospital after leaving in the final two minutes of Thursday's win over the Packers, the team announced.

Maddox was carted off the field late during Green Bay's final drive after taking a hit from teammate Andrew Sendejo.

The second-year corner was defending Packers tight end Robert Tonyan when Sendejo delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit in an attempt to break up a pass that set up a first-and-goal for Green Bay late in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia was able to get a goal-line interception a few plays later to seal the win.

The Eagles said Maddox has movement in all his extremities. Earlier in the game, Packers running back Jamaal Williams was carted off and sent to the hospital following a helmet-to-helmet hit but also had feeling in his extremities.

Philadelphia also lost cornerback Sidney Jones during the contest do to a hamstring injury.

The win Thursday moved the Eagles to 2-2 while the Packers fell to 3-1.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message