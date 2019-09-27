Packers' Davante Adams Says He Suffered Turf Toe in Loss vs. Eagles

Davante Adams said the injury was so painful he didn't want to try to put his shoes on.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 27, 2019

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams left Thursday's loss to the Eagles early in the fourth quarter while in the midst of one of the best performances of his career.

After the game, the two-time Pro Bowler told reporters he was dealing with turf toe. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Adams told reporters the injury was so painful he didn't want to try to put on shoes. And according to WFVR's Lily Zhao, Adams will have the injury looked at on Friday.

Adams was tearing up the Philadelphia secondary, racking up more than 100 yards in the first quarter. He finished the game with 10 catches for 180 yards but was not on the field for Green Bay's two goal-line opportunities in the final frame.

His final catch was on a third down to help set up the Packers with their first goal-to-go situation in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie it. Green Bay eventually turned the ball over on downs with Adams on the sideline. On Green Bay's final drive, Aaron Rodgers threw his first interception of the season at the goal line.

Along with Adams, the Packers also lost running back Jamaal Williams during the game.

With the loss to the Eagles, the Packers moved to 3-1 on the season. The Packers face the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 4.

