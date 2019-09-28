Antonio Brown Says Lamar Jackson Should Have Been Drafted Before Baker Mayfield

Brown took a shot at Mayfield after the Mayfield called him out in an Instagram comment on Friday. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 28, 2019

Antonio Brown took a shot at Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Saturday as the free-agent wideout responded to criticism from Mayfield in an Instagram comment. 

Mayfield jabbed Brown on Friday regarding his incident in a cryotherapy chamber as well as his helmet saga with the NFL. Brown didn't take kindly to the remarks, taking aim at the Browns for selecting Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

"Should of never been drafted before Lamar Jackson what a big scam," Brown wrote on Saturday.

Mayfield threw a rookie-record 27 touchdowns in 2018, but the Oklahoma product has struggled in 2019. Cleveland enters Week 4 at 1–2, with Mayfield throwing just three touchdowns compared to five interceptions.

Jackson has shined in his second season with Baltimore. The No. 32 pick in 2018, Jackson has led Baltimore to a 2–1 record with seven passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. 

Cleveland and Baltimore will square off in an AFC North battle on Sunday. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

