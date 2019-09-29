Titans vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch the Titans vs. Falcons go head-to-head Sunday.

By SI Wire
September 29, 2019

Quarterback Marcus Mariota could be playing for the starting job as the Titans look to avoid a third consecutive loss Sunday when they face the Falcons on the road.

Tennessee (1–2) is already behind in the AFC South after division losses to Indianapolis and Jacksonville in its last two games. The Titans lost 20–7 on the road to the Jaguars to start Week 3.

Mariota finished with 304 passing yards, but completed 23 of 40 passes without a touchdown or interception. Tennessee’s special teams and defense put Mariota in a 14–0 hole he could not dig out of in the first quarter. A fumble by punt returner Adoree’ Jackson gave Jacksonville the ball at the Titans’ seven-yard line, and the defense gave up a second touchdown after Mariota could not move the ball out of Tennessee’s half of the field on the ensuing possession.

Atlanta (1–2) has been a tale of two distinctly different teams at home and on the road in the early season. The Falcons again showed little jump on the road as a late rally fell short Sunday in their 27–24 loss at the Colts.

For the second straight road game, the Falcons trailed by double digits before the end of the first quarter and conceded two scoring drives of over 90 yards in the first half en route to a 20–3 halftime deficit. Matt Ryan and the offense did get going in the second half after he threw a pair of touchdown passes to Austin Hooper and three overall.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Sept. 29

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

